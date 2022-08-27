LUXURIOUS CUSTOM BUILT: Beautiful 3 bed, 3 full bath home of 2.548 sq. ft. rests on a lot of 1.01 acres (per county) on a peaceful road in Kannapolis. Richly-appointed spaces include large gathering areas with 3/4 in hardwood floors, gas log fireplace in living room, a bright, professional-grade kitchen with expansive counter space, custom cabinetry, center island, dual wall ovens and beautiful tile flooring. Lovely laundry room with sink. The primary suite with luxury bath and walk-in closet. Upstairs boasts a large bonus room, full bath and closet that could easily allow the space to be used as another bedroom. Walk-in crawl space is huge allowing for a workshop area.The expansive backyard includes a covered cabana with electricity & a deck. No HOA. You’ll appreciate the short drive to downtown Kannapolis, Shopping, and easy access to Interstate I-85.
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $575,000
