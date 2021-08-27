3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $599,900

This immaculate custom built 2 story brick home will not disappoint. Situated on 2.25 acres this home offers privacy and tranquility. The main level offers family room, kitchen, dining area, office, pantry, large laundry room and primary bedroom suite with beautifully updated bathroom and large walk-in closets. The upstairs has 2 bedrooms with large walk-in closets, updated bathroom, bonus room, and lots of storage. Step onto new deck to enjoy beautiful sunsets.Other features are tankless water heater, whole house water filter, and 3 solar powered Ring video cameras at entry points. Roof replaced in 2019 and HVAC in 2017. Well pump replaced in 2021. This home has been well-maintained and is ready to move-in.