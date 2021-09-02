 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $92,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $92,000

3 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $92,000

3 bedroom, 2 bath doublewide located on a little over an acre (1.03) in Rowan County. This home offers a split bedroom floor plan, spacious kitchen with a breakfast area, oversized great room, and a rocking chair front porch. With some TLC, this property can be brought back to it's glory. Great for an owner occupant or an investor looking to flip or rent out. Agents, please see agent remarks for offer instructions!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

  • Updated

Charming ranch with partially finished basement situated on just over an acre! First floor features entry foyer, open layout, eat in kitchen w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts