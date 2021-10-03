3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $185,000

This is the one you have been looking for, located on a corner lot. In the town of Landis. Two story colonial home built in the 1930 but updated and added on to make the kitchen and den area much larger. Fireplaces in the living room and the den. Large kitchen with dinning area. Ready for a new owner. Large detached workshop for the hobbies or open a business . Loads of extra storage areas. The seller has received multiply offers.