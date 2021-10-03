 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $185,000

3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $185,000

This is the one you have been looking for, located on a corner lot. In the town of Landis. Two story colonial home built in the 1930 but updated and added on to make the kitchen and den area much larger. Fireplaces in the living room and the den. Large kitchen with dinning area. Ready for a new owner. Large detached workshop for the hobbies or open a business . Loads of extra storage areas. The seller has received multiply offers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State and Regional News

‘Devastated and heartbroken.’ Girl, 17, and brother, 11, killed in wreck on dark NC road

  • Updated

Family and friends are mourning a 17-year-old girl and her 11-year-old brother who died in a collision at a dark, rural intersection south of Monroe on Saturday night. Alexandra Ruiz Diaz and her brother, Luis Miguel Geronimo Diaz, were killed in the wreck, according to a GoFundMe page that has raised several thousand dollars for their funerals before an anonymous donor on Tuesday paid for the ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts