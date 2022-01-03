3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $270,000

This almost like-new home is located outside the city limits of Landis. Duke Energy is the power provider. This is a very well maintained home with new custom made kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel hood and refrigerator. New flooring and the windows are in very good shape. Large primary room with direct exit to the deck. Primary bathroom has separate dual vanities and shower above tub. The secondary bedrooms are pretty large with lots of natural lights. Brand new HVAC unit. Appliances stay. Pictures coming soon.