 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $305,000

3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $305,000

Beautiful ranch is only 2 years old & located in Landis. Features open floor, great room, beautiful farmhouse style neutral flooring in main areas, nice kitchen with granite & black appliances & huge island with seating, breakfast area, nice primary bedroom & bath with large walk-in closet. Split bedroom floor plan features 2 more spacious bedrooms or 1 could be used as home office, 2nd bath & separate laundry room. Relax on the attached deck for family gatherings, nice .46/acre yard & plenty of storage in the shed. Also enjoy sitting on the covered front porch. Back on the market at no fault of the seller!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts