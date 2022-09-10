3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $305,000

Beautiful ranch is only 2 years old & located in Landis. Features open floor, great room, beautiful farmhouse style neutral flooring in main areas, nice kitchen with granite & black appliances & huge island with seating, breakfast area, nice primary bedroom & bath with large walk-in closet. Split bedroom floor plan features 2 more spacious bedrooms or 1 could be used as home office, 2nd bath & separate laundry room. Relax on the attached deck for family gatherings, nice .46/acre yard & plenty of storage in the shed. Also enjoy sitting on the covered front porch. Back on the market at no fault of the seller!!