Beautiful ranch is only 2 years old & located in Landis. Features open floor, great room, beautiful farmhouse style neutral flooring in main areas, nice kitchen with granite & black appliances & huge island with seating, breakfast area, nice primary bedroom & bath with large walk-in closet. Split bedroom floor plan features 2 more spacious bedrooms or 1 could be used as home office, 2nd bath & separate laundry room. Relax on the attached deck for family gatherings, nice .46/acre yard & plenty of storage in the shed. Also enjoy sitting on the covered front porch. Back on the market at no fault of the seller!!
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cabarrus County Fair is back starting today and can you believe it - the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center turned 20 years old this week. O…
A suspect in the officer-involved Concord Mills Mall shooting Aug. 31 died over the weekend due to his injuries, police said.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune ranks the top six football teams in Cabarrus County for Week 4:
The lifeguards will blow their whistles on Monday, Sept. 5, at 7:50 p.m. and announce, “Pool closing for the summer,” just like they have since 1978.
The city of Kannapolis continues its revitalization efforts, and the new businesses and companies extend beyond the downtown efforts.
Week 4 of high school football in Cabarrus County kicks off tonight, and while many teams are idle, there’ll still be some big games on tap.
The Concord Police Department released redacted 9-1-1 tapes from the incident at Concord Mills Mall, where police shot a man who pulled a gun …
C. JEMAL HORTON COLUMN: Crossing Jordan: Bulls senior switches positions, makes journey to an even brighter future
HARRISBURG — It’s game day, and Jordan Wilkes is almost ready for battle.
The Cabarrus County Fair returns Friday for the first time since COVID-19 hit in 2020. The theme to this year’s fair is “Here Comes the Fun.”