3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $348,000

This is the charming fully renovated home you have been waiting on! This home has it all including updated kitchens, bathrooms, HVAC, water heater, paint, and so much more! The kitchen features granite counters and brand new cabinets for plenty of storage. Lets not forget the whole house water filtration system! Don't miss a master bathroom that will blow you away with its beautiful tiled floors and shower with dual shower heads and enough space for two! New HVAC includes Nest Thermostat! Updated space that still shows off old-school charm including tall ceilings and transom windows for plenty of natural light. Make sure you don't miss this completely updated home in a great Landis location!