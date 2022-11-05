 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $350,000

Welcome home to this newly renovated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home convenient to I-85! This home has new flooring and an open floor plan that flows nicely with tons of space! Main floor has an office, formal dining area, cozy family room, breakfast area, kitchen, and half bathroom. Upstairs is a great size loft area, primary suite with large walk in closet and bathroom, 2 secondary bedroom that share a hall bathroom. The backyard is fully fenced and ready to entertain with a huge patio and beautiful pergola! Schedule your showing today!

