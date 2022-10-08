Wow What a House, Former Model Home in Mint Condition! Enter the house through a Rocking Chair front porch with no carpet in the house. Luxury vinyl flooring on main level and updated vinyl plank flooring upper level. Big eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. Upgraded cabinets & awesome kitchen island to stay if buyer is interested. Windows galore in great room with ceiling fan leading to in-home office. Formal living room w/ dining area combination as well. Huge primary bedroom with ceiling fan, tray ceiling and big sitting area. Primary bath includes dual vanities and water closet. Really nice loft living space with two additional spacious bedrooms. Upper level laundry room including front load washer and dryer. Big two car garage with carriage doors including nice steel shelving. Additional features includes big yard with privacy fence and state of the art CPI security system equipment.
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $374,900
