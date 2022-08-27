3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $385,000

~Prepared to be Dazzled by this Immaculately maintained 3 bd 2 1/2 loft home privately situated in a cul-de-sac. This home shows like a model and features a Gorgeous Kitchen with granite countertops, SS appliances, newer light fixtures and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Upstairs you'll find 3 generously sized bedrooms and 2 full baths and a loft perfect for those movie nights. Check out the fully finished 2 car garage that contains a built-in office offering convenience for those that work from home. Beautifully landscaped and fully fenced in for privacy, this backyard is extremely well manicured and has a spacious shed offering plenty of storage space. You don't want to miss out on this home that truly has it all.