Beautifully Designed, Custom, Brick Home located within the luxury Golf Course Community of Irish Creek. Built in 2021, this better-than-new home features an open floor plan allowing the kitchen and great room to become one large gathering space. A wall of sliding glass doors leads to the covered screened porch with a fireplace for year-around enjoyment. French doors open to a spacious office or bonus. The primary suite is sure to please with 2 closets, a spa-like bathroom, free-standing soaking tub, dual heads in the shower. Enjoy the privacy of the secondary bedroom wing. Upgraded with hardwood flooring and Leaf Filter system with life-time guarantee. Home includes ceramic tile in baths/laundry and Taexx System built-in pest control. The Davis Love lll signature golf course at The Club at Irish Creek has the distinction of being #72 Best Residential Golf Course in the US Convenient to I-85, NC Research Center and Atrium Health Ballpark-home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $750,000
