Beautifully Designed, Custom, 3-bedroom brick home, located within the luxury Golf Course Community of Irish Creek. Features include an open concept floor plan allowing the kitchen and great room to become one large gathering space. A wall of sliding glass doors leads to the covered screened porch with a fireplace and TREX decking. Glass doors open to an office or bonus. The primary suite is sure to please with 2 closets, a spa-like bathroom, free-standing soaking tub, dual heads in the shower. Kids and guests will enjoy the privacy of the secondary bedroom wing. Hardwood flooring, ceramic tile in baths/laundry, Leaf Filter system with life-time guarantee , Taexx System built-in pest control. Augusta model, built in 2021 by Niblock. The Davis Love lll signature golf course at The Club at Irish Creek has the distinction of being #72 Best Residential Golf Course in the US Convenient to I-85, NC Research Center and Atrium Health Ballpark-home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
3 Bedroom Home in Landis - $767,500
