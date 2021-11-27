3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $195,000

A BRAND NEW Doublewide on just under an acre, in a peaceful area just minutes from downtown Locust! Plenty of front yard space, with a lovely private wooded view from the back deck and windows. The other new Clayton doublewide (with one extra room) two lots over, just closed for 215k. The last three doublewides in Locust have closed for 250k, 225k, and 215k. Everything is brand new, including the well and septic. Note: Power is not on yet and the inside of the home still has to be cleaned. Also there is a trench in the backyard (please be careful while walking in the back). All will be addressed in the upcoming week or two.