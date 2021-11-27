 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $195,000

A BRAND NEW Doublewide on just under an acre, in a peaceful area just minutes from downtown Locust! Plenty of front yard space, with a lovely private wooded view from the back deck and windows. The other new Clayton doublewide (with one extra room) two lots over, just closed for 215k. The last three doublewides in Locust have closed for 250k, 225k, and 215k. Everything is brand new, including the well and septic. Note: Power is not on yet and the inside of the home still has to be cleaned. Also there is a trench in the backyard (please be careful while walking in the back). All will be addressed in the upcoming week or two.

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $47,990

Welcome to Heritage Ridge community of new homes in Concord, NC conveniently nestled between I-85, 485 and I-77. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully …

Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year
Concord High School Principal named CCS Principal of the year

 "Personally, the things that get me excited are being able to see that influence. Test scores are great, but they are not what we are here for. I am not going to see a kid in 20 years and say, 'Remember when you had a really good grade on that state test?' It is not going to happen," said Principal of the year Dr. Adam Auerbach.

