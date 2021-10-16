Quality Built New Construction Farmhouse Style Home with so much detail and many upgrades. Covered Front & Back Porches w/ Natural Beam Post and Ceilings, Attached Garage w/Black Garage Door - Open Living Room leads into the Kitchen which has Stainless Appliance Package & Includes Refrigerator, White Cabinet w/ Ebony Hardware, Large Kitchen Workspace Island w/ Seating Room, Granite Countertops, A Beautiful Black Farmhouse Style Sink & Large Walk In Pantry w/built in shelves. Home has Matte Black Ceiling Fans & Lighting - Wide Plank Luxury Vinyl Flooring- Granite Countertops are also in Both Bathrooms. Home should be completely finished and ready to move into by the end of October!!
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $269,900
