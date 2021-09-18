3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $270,000

If you are looking for a ranch-style home that offers new-house appeal with a quiet country setting, this is the home for you. The large front porch will welcome you when you drive up, opening the door to a vaulted ceiling family room, connecting to a beautiful white kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances. Laundry/mudroom will take you out back where you can end your days relaxing on the newly added stone patio. Down the hall you will find 2 bedrooms with large double door closets and the spacious primary bedroom/bathroom with his and hers closets. Call to schedule your showing today!