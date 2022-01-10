 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $278,990

3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $278,990

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $278,990

The Pruitt has proven to be popular among those seeking a 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch, and is described by many as the perfect size.. A flowing living and dining area opens to the rear yard, while a surprisingly large eat-in kitchen is just steps away. A split bedroom design affords privacy and separation to the owner's suite, which also enjoys views of the back yard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts