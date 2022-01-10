 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $286,990

  • Updated
A porch lover's dream, this home is set apart with dual front porches: one welcoming guests into your home and the other perfect for al-fresco dining right off the kitchen.. Enjoy a convenient rear-entry garage and rear family room with covered patio. Upstairs, you'll find an efficient use of space for the owner's suite complete with walk-in-closet, secondary bedrooms and a perfectly situated laundry room.

