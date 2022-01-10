3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $291,990

Classic colonial curb appeal is a signature of the Callaway, one of our popular two-story homes with a first-floor owner's suite.. Guests will arrive at the covered front porch into a spacious and inviting family room, while owners will more often enter from the rear-load garage or patio. There, a bright and generous utility room and walk-in pantry are sure to help keep the main living areas of the home clutter-free. Two extra-large bedrooms upstairs share a hall bath.