3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $303,990

This attractive, two-story home features both a dining room and breakfast area along with covered front and back porches for easy indoor/outdoor entertaining.. Upstairs the home offers a generous owner's suite complete with a sitting area and huge walk-in closet as well as two bedrooms each with walk-in closets. A large laundry room with space for a laundry tub is conveniently located and finishes off the upstairs in this home.

