3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $304,990

  • Updated
An impressive, light-filled entry welcomes you into the Benson and leads to a connected living-dining-kitchen layout that spans the entire width of the home.. Its well-designed kitchen helps minimize clutter with a walk-in corner pantry and planning desk. Upstairs you'll find three generous bedrooms, a laundry room, cozy loft, and spacious closets that add to an amazing amount of storage.

