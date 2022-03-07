The Telfair makes efficient use of space without losing the wow factor.. The foyer welcomes you to the open-concept living space with island kitchen, breakfast area and spacious family room. The formal living room can be optioned as a formal dining room, study, or fourth bedroom. The owners suite features a generous walk-in closet, en-suite and separate water closet. If more space is needed, a second floor bedroom and bath are available.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $310,990
