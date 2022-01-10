 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $321,990

The Avery is a best-selling, single-story home offering three bedrooms and three full baths.. Gathering spaces are large and open, while bedrooms afford privacy, especially the owner's suite at the rear of the home. Buyers love the Avery's curb appeal and its expansive mud room at the garage entrance.

