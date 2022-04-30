 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $330,000

Beautifully maintained Smith Douglas Calloway plan in Locust Town Center with Primary Bedroom downstairs. Home features 9 ft. ceilings, hardwood flooring on first floor, crown molding, luxury master bath and nicely appointed kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

