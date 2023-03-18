Look no further, you are HOME! Come walk through this immaculately kept home in Whispering Hills. You won't be disappointed. This gorgeous, open-concept home checks so many boxes; a large open kitchen and living area, granite countertops, tons of lighting, stainless steel appliances, and more. Just off the kitchen, the home offers a flex/office space that can be utilized as you see fit. The upstairs area features a spacious primary bedroom and en suite, plus two additional bedrooms, a large loft area, and a laundry room. If that wasn't enough, the home sits on a sizeable corner lot! Even better still, the home is priced below comparative market value AND is USDA eligible!