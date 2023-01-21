 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $370,000

Charm & character ooze out of this stunning, like new 3 bed/2 bath ranch located on a .78 acre lot! This home greets you with a spacious covered front porch, perfect for your morning coffee or evening cocktail, and brings you into your open concept home. With the living room, dining area & kitchen open to one another, hosting family & friends is a breeze! You'll enjoy cooking dinner for everyone in your stunning kitchen, complete with subway tile backsplash, white cabinetry, granite countertops & an island that's perfect for meal prepping or gathering around with friends. Spend your winter nights cozied up by the fire & your summer days enjoying your pool out back. Your primary suite features beautiful tray ceilings, and allows in endless natural light; it also includes a beautiful barn door leading into your enviable en-suite + a large walk-in closet! The secondary bedrooms are spacious & share a full bathroom. Pack your bags & get your offers in while you still can!

