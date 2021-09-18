This is the home you’ve been waiting for! Move in ready, beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home with office AND huge bonus room with fully fenced yard that backs to open wooded space. Located minutes from the quaint Locust Town Center for all the hometown feels. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (refrigerator conveys), granite countertops, white cabinets, butler pantry and eat in kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank through entryway, dining room, kitchen and half bath on main level. Large secondary rooms and primary bedroom. Primary bath features granite dual vanity and double showerhead in shower. Modern ceiling fans throughout the home! Don’t forget to take a look at the extra storage under the stairs and workshop ready to go in the extended 2 car garage. CAT 6 wiring and sound system. Extra footings poured around the back patio for future covered porch. You don’t want to miss this one!
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $376,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Cabarrus County School Board updated its COVID-19 protocol on Monday night for quarantining students, faculty and staff members.
CONCORD – The biggest story line among national pundits about today’s New York Jets-Carolina Panthers game is once-highly touted quarterback S…
In his obituary, DeMonia's family urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Lifeline Christian Mission is an international nonprofit that has a vision to spark lives on mission for God to everyone, everywhere. They com…
An average of 1,110 people died in the U.S. from COVID-19 each day over the last week, according to the CDC.
- Updated
Week 4 results from games involving high school football teams from Cabarrus County, starting with the Independent Tribune's Cream of Cabarrus…
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
- Updated
City of Kannapolis cancels National Night Out event, citing low vaccination rates and spike in COVID cases in Cabarrus and Rowan counties.
Here’s how the independent Tribune sees the high school football hierarchy entering Week 5:
A theft ring running out of a house in Harrisburg was located Thursday evening along with $250,000 of retail merchandise by Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies.