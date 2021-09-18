3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $376,000

This is the home you’ve been waiting for! Move in ready, beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home with office AND huge bonus room with fully fenced yard that backs to open wooded space. Located minutes from the quaint Locust Town Center for all the hometown feels. Spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances (refrigerator conveys), granite countertops, white cabinets, butler pantry and eat in kitchen. Luxury vinyl plank through entryway, dining room, kitchen and half bath on main level. Large secondary rooms and primary bedroom. Primary bath features granite dual vanity and double showerhead in shower. Modern ceiling fans throughout the home! Don’t forget to take a look at the extra storage under the stairs and workshop ready to go in the extended 2 car garage. CAT 6 wiring and sound system. Extra footings poured around the back patio for future covered porch. You don’t want to miss this one!