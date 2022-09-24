3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $380,000

Built in 2019 as new home located in the lovely Whispering Hills neighbourhood... Open floor plan on the main, granite counter in the kitchen, all black appliances...half bath on the main...no carpet in this home, the backyard offers a concrete patio and fully vinyl fenced backyard...brushed nickel fixtures. Upstairs is the laundry, large primary bedroom with ensuite and walk in closet...2 other bedrooms and full bath complete this level.