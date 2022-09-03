3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $385,000

Welcome to this "like new" meticulously maintained move in ready home in the heart of Locust Town Center! This home features all the upgrades the "Callaway" plan offers including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank on the entire first floor! Classic colonial curb appeal is a signature of the Callaway, overlooking the village greens from both the upper and lower porch! This home offers a first-floor owner's suite, front porch, spacious and inviting family room, rear-load garage and back patio. There is a bright and generous utility room, walk-in pantry and two extra-large bedrooms upstairs share a hall bath. Upgraded Kitchen Cabinets with tiled backsplash! This well-maintained home has been gently used and ready for its new owners. A highly desirable location as Locust Town Center has restaurants, a brewery, hardware store, bakery, ice cream/coffee store, and many other shops to visit!