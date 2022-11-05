Welcome to this fabulous area! Windows create a light filled interior with well placed neutral accents. Meal prep is a breeze in the kitchen, complete with a spacious center island. Relax in your primary suite with a closet included. Other bedrooms provide nice flexible living space. The primary bathroom features plenty of under sink storage waiting for your home organization needs. The back yard is the perfect spot to kick back with the included sitting area. Don't wait! Make this beautiful home yours today.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $386,000
A total of six Cabarrus County public-school football teams earned berths in the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoffs on Saturday.
Cabarrus County Commissioner Barbara Strang and commissioner candidate Chris Measmer said they do not favor “defunding” the Cabarrus Economic …
CONCORD — Halloween will last more than just a day at Concord Mills this year. Throughout October, the mall will host a variety of events at i…
I’m going to start off with a rant today. Many of you will agree with me.
Here’s how the Independent Tribune Sports staff ranks the top six high school football teams in Cabarrus County entering the state playoffs:
Carpenter, Floyd and Treadaway endorsed for school board
It’s playoff time, and five boys soccer teams from Cabarrus County have their sights set on state titles this week, including one club that al…
Pam Escobar
CONCORD – Having played a small roll in letting the two-score lead it had in the fourth quarter slip away, the A.L. Brown defense vindicated i…
There are plans among some candidates to terminate county employees, defund the Cabarrus EDC and terminate some county contracts, Cabarrus County Commissioner candidate confirms.