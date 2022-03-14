Welcome to the Morgan Meadows a community of new homes nestled in the quaint town of Locust, NC. Only 28 miles from the Charlotte city center. D.R. Horton has thoughtfully designed, flexible 2-story and ranch plans that focus on todays family lifestyles featuring superior craftsmanship. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many families are seeking this new community to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $393,040
-
Updated
