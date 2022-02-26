 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $398,500

3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $398,500

3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $398,500

Locust, NC - QUALITY, Modern all-brick home has screened porch, attached Garage, pretty back yard, concrete drive and sidewalks. Large EAT-IN Kitchen welcomes your friends to grab a seat at the bar! This kind of Kitchen invites entertainment and gatherings! Plenty of room for a large dining room suite! Lots of windows and easy access to the screen porch from the kitchen. Laminate wood floors, finished two car garage, tall ceilings, quality cabinetry, & granite counters. Three bedrooms, 2 baths-one level! The living room has a high vaulted ceiling, arched double window and a fireplace. The primary bedroom has nice windows, Trey ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Primary bath has walk in tile shower, granite counters & glass shower front. Large screen porch has view of forest behind and is a wonderful extension of the living area for wildlife viewing and grilling out. Location is close to everything you need! Bring your Golf Cart! Don’t build, this one is ready for you NOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

My sixth grader may never give up her mask. If only adults could be this grown-up

  • Updated

This is how the mask mandate is going in our house: On Monday, the sixth grader, who wore her surgical mask all day at school, including when she ran a mile in PE, came home and plopped onto the couch to start her Mandarin homework. “You can take off your mask now,” I said. “I don’t want to!” she said. “It’s so comfortable.” This is not unusual. My 11-year-old niece is better at following ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts