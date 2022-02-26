Locust, NC - QUALITY, Modern all-brick home has screened porch, attached Garage, pretty back yard, concrete drive and sidewalks. Large EAT-IN Kitchen welcomes your friends to grab a seat at the bar! This kind of Kitchen invites entertainment and gatherings! Plenty of room for a large dining room suite! Lots of windows and easy access to the screen porch from the kitchen. Laminate wood floors, finished two car garage, tall ceilings, quality cabinetry, & granite counters. Three bedrooms, 2 baths-one level! The living room has a high vaulted ceiling, arched double window and a fireplace. The primary bedroom has nice windows, Trey ceiling and a large walk-in closet. Primary bath has walk in tile shower, granite counters & glass shower front. Large screen porch has view of forest behind and is a wonderful extension of the living area for wildlife viewing and grilling out. Location is close to everything you need! Bring your Golf Cart! Don’t build, this one is ready for you NOW!
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $398,500
