3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $399,999

Why wait to build? This stunningly spacious home in the beautiful Whispering Hills neighborhood will have all the space you need! This home is move in ready with SS appliances, very large kitchen island and tons of cabinet space! Space between the kitchen & dining room makes for a cute coffee or wine bar. Open floor plan on the main floor with a sunroom that could serve many purposes. Oversized family/living room will fit the largest of sofas & offers tons of room to entertaining family & friends. All bedrooms are upstairs plus a large loft area that would make a perfect play area or office. Huge master bedroom with an enormous walk in closet! The fenced in back yard gives you lots of privacy & space for pets or outdoor entertaining. Home is very conveniently located just minutes outside of down Locust, easy access to HWY 24/27. You do not want to miss your opportunity on this one--schedule your showing today!

