3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $410,000

You'll love this all brick home with a spacious open floor plan located in rural Locust, NC. The kitchen is truly the heart of the home with this one as it boasts a large granite island and wrap around cabinets and countertops. Enjoy the North Carolina weather from this rocking chair front porch or enjoy the deck in the fenced back yard. A large above garage bonus room gives opportunity for a quiet office space or bonus room. Master bathroom provides optimal storage and space with dual walk in closets, a walk in shower, and a beautiful granite dual sink vanity. This home is sure to impress and be a highlight for entertaining guests.