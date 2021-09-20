 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $425,000

  • Updated
MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE! This one owner, 1.5 story custom home in Western Stanly County is a must see! Convenient to Locust Town Center, schools, restaurants and shopping. Fabulous opportunity for multi generations to live under one roof. The beautiful rocking chair front porch welcomes you as you approach the front door. Enter directly into the open concept. The great room boasts 12' ceiling. The kitchen, breakfast room, primary bedroom/bath, second bedroom/full bath and laundry room on main floor have 9' ceilings. 2nd floor hosts a large open bedroom w/ den and a full size bathroom. The unfinished basement is framed and plumbed for a full size kitchen, full bath, den, bedroom and closets.

