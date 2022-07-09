 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Locust - $435,000

This practically new home is located in the 55 and over community of Charleston Place where there's walking trails, picnic areas, recreation areas, a pond and a golf cart path leading to Town Center; minutes to banks, pharmacy, shopping, restaurants and more. With an open, split floor plan, 9' smooth ceilings, luxury vinyl plank flooring and neutral colors throughout, this home will not disappoint. It shows like a model home! Outside, the stone and wood accents add charm to the inviting front porch while the back, side porch offers a sense of peace and comfort. Green area located behind the home gives you some extra space to use and enjoy too!

