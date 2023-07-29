STOP! Look no further. This home is so unique! The back yard backs up to a 60 acres county park! filled with wooded trails and a community garden. This house features select beautiful oak flooring trough out. Open floor plan and a gas hook up for a gas log fireplace. All counter tops are oak. Included a 40 inch wide dual range with pot filler. Stone backsplash tile and a humongous walk in pantry!