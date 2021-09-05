 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $200,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $200,000

Tranquil country setting with a beautiful view you will enjoy from the front porch while sipping on a refreshing beverage. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized Bonus Room of the Master bedroom. You'll love the Fruit Trees this property has to offer and cooking out with family and friends on the oversized back deck. Conveniently located to Charlotte, shopping, restaurants and best of all, no HOA. Bring your best offer and make this your Home Sweet Home. Home being sold as is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

3 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $375,000

  • Updated

Charming ranch with partially finished basement situated on just over an acre! First floor features entry foyer, open layout, eat in kitchen w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts