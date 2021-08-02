3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $225,000

Tranquil country setting with a beautiful view you will enjoy from the front porch while sipping on a refreshing beverage. Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with an oversized Bonus Room of the Master bedroom. You'll love the Fruit Trees this property has to offer and cooking out with family and friends on the oversized back deck. Conveniently located to Charlotte, shopping, restaurants and best of all, no HOA. Bring your best offer and make this your Home Sweet Home.