3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $231,500

This is a Charming Little Horse Farm! Rustic Home has both front and back porches, & a fenced yard out back for the dogs. Lots of closets, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a fireplace in the family room. Warm, cozy home! The barn is everything you need with 5 stalls, feed room, center isle and hay storage. There is a run in shed that has two additional stalls. The fencing is set up for grazing management and you can see horses out the windows from the house. :) There is a separate building for saddles and riding equipment. The stalls are well kept and comfortable for your horses. Pretty much the entire place is fenced & cross-fenced for horses. There are trails around some of the fences. The front pasture doubles as a riding arena. Fire pit area, plenty of parking for trucks and trailers. High tensil and wood horse fencing. Run in stalls. Property backs up to Dutch Buffalo Creek near the mouth of Rocky River. Beautiful Forest area. Great Location just south of Concord, NC.