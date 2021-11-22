3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $265,000

Looking for a solid brick home on a little bit of land AND an oversized metal building? You've come to the right place! This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. There are hardwoods in the living room and one bedroom (carpet in other 2). Kitchen is open to dining area that has a wood stove. One car attached garage with utility room. Laundry hookups are in utility room. There is a storage shed that could easily be converted into a awesome place to hang out. At the very back of the property is the large metal building with concrete slab and 2 single bay garage doors. It does need some work but the bones are good! Come on out and see this one, you will be happy you did!