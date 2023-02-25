BRAND NEW home & ready to move in! This Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths is located in a USDA eligibility area! The main level has an open floor plan, lots of natural lighting, with a breakfast bar, beautiful kitchen and laundry room. Very low maintenance and high-end finishes, this house is ideal. Conveniently, located to local parks just off of Hwy 601 with a quick drive to Hwy 24-27 to Hwy 485 for easy commuting.