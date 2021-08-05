3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $300,000

Come check out this beautifully maintained corner lot home in the highly sought after Fox Creek neighborhood. Featuring a large open living space with nice laminate plank flooring on the main level and three spacious bedrooms upstairs for added living space. Nicely cared for flat leveled backyard with a stained fence around the parameters for privacy. Sellers would potentially be interested in a lease back situation depending on timeline. This home will not last long, so make it yours while you still can!