Here’s your opportunity to own a Baxter Paired Home in Wyntree! 5 minutes from the beautiful Rob Wallace Park. Convenient to other outdoor activities like Morrow Mountain State Park, Lake Tillery and Badin Lake. This home features an open floorplan on the main level with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in your new kitchen! Enjoy the convenience of your laundry room just off the primary bedroom. Plenty of storage here as well! Come see for yourself today!