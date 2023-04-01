Here’s your opportunity to own a Baxter Paired Home in Wyntree! 5 minutes from the beautiful Rob Wallace Park. Convenient to other outdoor activities like Morrow Mountain State Park, Lake Tillery and Badin Lake. This home features an open floorplan on the main level with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in your new kitchen! Enjoy the convenience of your laundry room just off the primary bedroom. Plenty of storage here as well! Come see for yourself today!
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $300,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 2022-23 season was filled with accolades for the Central Cabarrus boys basketball team, particularly its coach, Jim Baker, and leading sco…
Changes are coming in the Concord Mills area. It’s time to sign up for swim lessons. Does anybody know Bubba’s phone number?
CONCORD — Barber-Scotia College officials have a five-year plan to restore the historically Black college to its former glory in serving the c…
The following is a statement from Barber-Scotia College:
Mark Plemmons, The Independent Tribune editor and a friend, asked me, “What’s happening in your denomination?” In three columns, let me share …