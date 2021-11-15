Renovated ranch home in Midland nestled among the trees! Enter from the front porch into the sun-lit living room featuring gorgeous wood floors. Open to the dining area featuring a custom wood accent wall and gorgeous chandelier - perfect for entertaining! The kitchen is just stunning with its white painted cabinets and accented color island, white quartz countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and SS appliances. This home features a split bedroom floorplan. The primary bedroom features a custom barn door leading to the bathroom. 2 secondary bedrooms and a full bath are on the other side of the home. You can also entertain in the amazing bonus room that has been updated to include beadboard, chair rail and white custom built-in cabinets featuring a shiplap wall and stained wood countertop. A custom cubby system was built for the mud room for convenience. This home is stunning and the location is awesome too with 485 only 10 minutes away for easy commutes! Welcome home!
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $300,000
