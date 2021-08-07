3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $325,000

Come check out this beautifully maintained corner lot home in the highly sought after Fox Creek neighborhood. Featuring a large open living space with nice laminate plank flooring on the main level with white granite countertops and three spacious bedrooms upstairs for added living space. Nicely cared for flat leveled backyard with a stained fence around the parameters for privacy. Sellers would potentially be interested in a lease back situation depending on timeline. This home will not last long, so make it yours while you still can! Please follow CDC guideline during showing and please removes shoes.