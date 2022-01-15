3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $325,000

Welcome home! Open-floor plan with a cozy feel. Enjoy cooking in your beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops! The large primary suite makes you feel right at home after a long day, with a huge WIC and gorgeous primary bath. Laundry room on the upper level - so convenient! Unique closet in the upstairs hallway that is currently used for a make-up room, but could be used as a small office, utility closet, or whatever you may dream. This beauty is waiting for you!