 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $325,000

3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $325,000

Welcome home! Open-floor plan with a cozy feel. Enjoy cooking in your beautiful kitchen with quartz countertops! The large primary suite makes you feel right at home after a long day, with a huge WIC and gorgeous primary bath. Laundry room on the upper level - so convenient! Unique closet in the upstairs hallway that is currently used for a make-up room, but could be used as a small office, utility closet, or whatever you may dream. This beauty is waiting for you!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts