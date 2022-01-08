 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $359,900

COMING SOON 12/31/2021! Pristine 3BR 2.5 BA with flex room on main on level spacious lot surrounded by common area. One of the very best lots in the neighborhood. Like new with light filled interiors, neutral paint and interior finishes, loads of cabinetry, kitchen island with bar overhang for bar stools or room for table and chairs in kitchen. Flex room for formal dining or office or playroom. Living room can accommodate larger furniture and sectionals. Three bedrooms up with owners BR easily large enough for king size bed and furniture. Beautiful established landscaping installed with rocking chair covered front porch. Harrisburg shopping is just a few minutes away. Fox Creek's low cost HOA and Cabarrus county and Midland's low cost tax rate make it an inviting place to live. I-485 is 5 away making it a short commute to Charlotte/Matthews/Mint Hill and beyond.

