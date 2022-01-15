3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $365,000

Beautiful, newer construction in Fox Creek. Open floor plan with spacious family room, dining area and beautiful kitchen. Kitchen features custom island, quartz countertops, custom backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Current main level playroom could also be keeping room, home office, more formal dining room, endless options. Upstairs features 3 large bedrooms and wonderful bonus space with multiple options. Upstairs spacious laundry room for added convenience. Large primary suite with upgraded master bath, luxury vinyl plank flooring and huge walk in closet! Great community, level, fenced, private backyard! Short walk through neighborhood to Rob Wallace Park, hiking, trails, playgrounds, fishing and BBQ Spots. Buyers will not want to miss this one!