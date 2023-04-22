Look no further! This well maintained show stopper has everything you're looking for in a 3 bed, 2.5 bath home. From white cabinets, to granite countertops, farmhouse sink and SS appliances. You'll love the open concept and how the entire first floor is covered in Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring - no carpet on the main level! Upstairs you'll find an oversized loft - perfect for a playroom, game room or exercise space. 3 spacious bedrooms and walk-in closets, along with a laundry room equipped with folding table. The backyard is the perfect entertainment space! This lot is one of the largest in the neighborhood. There is a privacy fence around the property which backs up to a wooded area. The patio is enormous! Get ready to play ball, host BBQs or just relax and chill under the stars. Schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $369,900
