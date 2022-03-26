 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Midland - $375,000

Cabarrus County Home! Great option for the first time home buyer or investor. 3 bedrooms/2.5 baths and an open floor plan. The kitchen features an island with breakfast bar and sink perfect for serving and entertaining. Also, on the main floor there's a flex space that can be used for formal dining, home office, den etc. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms plus a spacious loft/bonus at the top of the stairs and convenient second floor laundry. The back yard is already fenced in and ready for NC summertime fun!

